KOSPI jumps after Bank of Korea raises key rate 3.25%
South Korea's KOSPI index shot up more than 2% on Thursday after the Bank of Korea raised its key interest rate to 3.25%, the highest in two years.
This move signals that the central bank is back to tightening policy after a short pause, and it came alongside brighter economic forecasts for the next couple of years, giving investors a confidence boost.
KOSPI records foreign buying 239.6bn won
The KOSPI closed at 4,818 points, with foreign investors buying up 239.6 billion won ($178.13 million) worth of shares.
Big names like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix helped drive the rally, climbing 2.81% and 5.83%.
Even though some stocks slipped, upbeat growth predictions (3.9% for 2026 and 4.1% for 2027) kept overall market vibes positive.