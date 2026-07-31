Kospi rebounds 17% as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rally
Business
South Korea's Kospi index just bounced back 17% after a rough three-day slide, thanks to a big comeback from Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.
Both companies saw their stocks surge: Samsung up more than 21% with record chip profits and strong demand forecasts through 2027, and SK Hynix up over 26%, even though its profits didn't quite hit the mark.
Azure and Amazon ease AI fears
A strong showing from Microsoft's Azure and Amazon in the US helped tech stocks everywhere, easing worries about an AI bubble.
Still, there's some tension as China's ChangXin Memory Technologies jumped a wild nearly 500% on its debut.
Even with all the ups and downs, South Korea is holding onto its title as the best-performing market of 2026, while the government looks at ways to keep things steady.