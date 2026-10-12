KOSPI slides 22% with turnover down 70% in 2026
Business
South Korea's KOSPI index has slid 22% from its high this year, making it the world's worst performer in the back half of 2026.
The drop comes as both global and local investors pull out, with market turnover down a massive 70%.
Once riding high on the AI trade wave, the $4.3 trillion market is now struggling to keep investor interest.
Dependence on Samsung and SK Hynix
The KOSPI's heavy reliance on Samsung and SK Hynix, big names in AI hardware, has investors worried about how long the memory-chip boom can last.
Even big buybacks haven't helped lift their stock prices.
Meanwhile, more money is flowing into US stocks instead, and Korean retail investors are still hesitant after a rough July sell-off.
All of this makes it tough for Korea's market to bounce back right now.