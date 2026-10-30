Kospi tumbles 3.96% as Asian markets end week lower
Business
Asian markets had a rough end to the week, with South Korea's Kospi index tumbling 3.96%, mainly because major tech players like Samsung and SK Hynix lost ground.
Other Asian markets weren't spared either: Taiwan's TAIEX shed 3.19%, and Japan's Nikkei and Topix also slid.
Nasdaq futures fall 1.5%, Treasuries rally
The tech slump echoed beyond Asia, pulling down US futures (Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.5%) and even the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.
Meanwhile, the Japanese yen weakened ahead of a central bank decision, oil prices climbed higher, and investors started piling into US Treasuries for safety, a classic move when markets get shaky.