Kotak Investment Banking names V. Jayasankar and Sourav Mallik co-CEOs
Business
Kotak Investment Banking (KIB) just named V. Jayasankar and Sourav Mallik as its new managing directors and co-CEOs.
This move is all about keeping things steady and building stronger client relationships as the firm gears up for its next chapter.
Uday Kotak, KIB's chairman, shared his confidence in their ability to lead KIB forward.
Ramesh Srinivasan named nonexecutive vice chairman
Ramesh Srinivasan, a veteran with over 30 years at Kotak, will shift to nonexecutive vice chairman starting August 1, 2026, for three years, offering strategic guidance on big-picture issues.
Jayasankar is a member of KIB's leadership, while Mallik also has experience at the firm. Both are known for building lasting client partnerships.
Together, they're expected to boost KIB's growth.