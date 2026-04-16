Kotak Mahindra $3B defense bets lift large and midcap returns

Harsha Upadhyaya: defense tech boosts returns

The fund's defense sector measure, like Bharat Electronics and Astra Microwave, have delivered returns of more than 50% in just three years.

Chief Investment Officer Harsha Upadhyaya points out that new technology trends, like the increasing use of electronic systems, are fueling demand.

Plus, government policies supporting local procurement are giving their strategy an extra boost, helping them ride out market ups and downs with confidence.