Kotak Mahindra $3B defense bets lift large and midcap returns
Kotak Mahindra's $3 billion fund is making waves by investing heavily in Indian defense companies, expecting the sector to grow as global tensions push for more local arms production.
Their Large and Midcap Fund has outperformed almost all competitors over the past five years, thanks to smart moves in both defense and finance.
Harsha Upadhyaya: defense tech boosts returns
The fund's defense sector measure, like Bharat Electronics and Astra Microwave, have delivered returns of more than 50% in just three years.
Chief Investment Officer Harsha Upadhyaya points out that new technology trends, like the increasing use of electronic systems, are fueling demand.
Plus, government policies supporting local procurement are giving their strategy an extra boost, helping them ride out market ups and downs with confidence.