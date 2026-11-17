Kotak Mahindra AMC launches Infinity Equity Long-Short Fund using options
Kotak Mahindra AMC just launched the Infinity Equity Long-Short Fund, open for sign-ups from November 17 to December 1, 2026.
This fund targets big-name stocks and uses smart strategies like covered calls and put options to manage risk.
It's all about helping investors ride the ups and downs of the market, with performance tracked against the Nifty 100 Total Return Index.
Minimum ₹10L investment per SEBI rules
To join in, you'll need at least ₹10 lakh (SEBI rules). The fund lets you invest or withdraw daily and comes with different plan options.
Managed by Kalpesh Jain, Rohit Tandon, and Abhishek Bisen, it focuses on picking strong companies with real growth potential.
Kotak's first SIF strategy, the Infinity Hybrid Long-Short Fund, had approximately ₹4,140 crore in assets under management as of November 9, 2026, aiming to combine disciplined stock selection with derivatives flexibility to manage downside risk and volatility through market cycles.