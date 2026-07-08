Kotak Mahindra AMC launches Kotak Nifty Private Bank ETF
Business
Kotak Mahindra AMC just rolled out the Kotak Nifty Private Bank ETF, a new fund that lets you invest in India's top 10 private banks, all bundled into one.
The new fund offer is open from July 8 to July 15, making it easy for anyone interested in banking stocks to get started without picking individual shares.
ETF tracks Nifty Private Bank Index
This ETF simply copies the Nifty Private Bank Index, so your investment moves with those banks' performance.
It's transparent and rule-based, but do note: Kotak rates it "Very High" risk since it focuses only on private banks.
If you're thinking about jumping in, make sure to check if this fits your risk appetite before investing.