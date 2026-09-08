Kotak Mahindra AMC opens Kotak Multi Sector Omni Fund NFO

You can start with ₹1,000 (or ₹500 for SIPs), making it pretty accessible if you're new to investing.

The fund is managed by Devender Singhal, who uses research to pick and adjust investments as needed.

As Nilesh Shah, managing director at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, puts it, sector leadership tends to change across economic and market cycles, making allocation and rebalancing important for investors using sector-based strategies, basically a flexible way to keep up with shifting sectors without having to track them all yourself.