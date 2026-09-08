Kotak Mahindra AMC opens Kotak Multi Sector Omni Fund NFO
Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company just rolled out the Kotak Multi Sector Omni Fund of Fund, a new scheme that lets you invest in a mix of sector-based mutual funds, both active and passive, all in one go.
The NFO is open from September 8 to 22, aiming to help investors ride different market trends by shifting allocations as the economy changes.
Entry from ₹1,000 Devender Singhal manages
You can start with ₹1,000 (or ₹500 for SIPs), making it pretty accessible if you're new to investing.
The fund is managed by Devender Singhal, who uses research to pick and adjust investments as needed.
As Nilesh Shah, managing director at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, puts it, sector leadership tends to change across economic and market cycles, making allocation and rebalancing important for investors using sector-based strategies, basically a flexible way to keep up with shifting sectors without having to track them all yourself.