Kotak Mahindra Bank is splitting its shares—here's what you need to know
Business
Kotak Mahindra Bank just announced a stock split for the first time since 2010.
On January 14, 2026, each share will be split into five, making them more affordable and easier to trade—especially for everyday investors.
Why does this matter?
If you want in on the split, make sure you own shares by the end of January 13, 2026.
This move is designed to boost trading activity and open up access for more people.
The bank last did a split in 2010—so it doesn't happen often.
What's behind the decision?
Companies usually split shares to keep prices within reach and attract new investors without changing their total value on the market.
Kotak's board signed off on this plan back in November, aiming to make investing a bit friendlier for everyone.