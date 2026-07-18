Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 fiscal 2027 profit jumps 22.5% ₹5,480cr
Business
Kotak Mahindra Bank just posted a strong start to fiscal 2027, with profits jumping 22.5% to ₹5,480 crore in the first quarter.
Total income hit ₹30,068 crore, and even with slower growth from interest-earning assets, standalone profit was a solid ₹4,123 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank NPAs 1.18%
The bank's core income from lending grew 9%, though its net interest margin dipped slightly.
On the bright side, bad loans dropped to 1.18% and fresh problem loans fell by 27%. Provision coverage is now up at 78%.
Despite these wins, Kotak's stock price is still down about 12% this year, so the bank's financial health looks up even if the share price hasn't fully caught on yet.