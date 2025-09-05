Next Article
Kotak Mahindra Bank's shares drop over 4% in 3 months
Kotak Mahindra Bank's shares have taken a hit lately, dropping -2.37% in the last month and -4.72% across the past three months.
As of September 5, 2025, the stock was priced at ₹1,949.7 per share.
Even with this dip, Kotak still stands strong as one of India's top private banks, holding a hefty market cap of nearly ₹3.88 lakh crore.
Trading activity and financial metrics
Trading activity has been pretty up and down—on September 4, more than 40 lakh shares changed hands, but that number dropped to around 19 lakh in the next session (compared to a weekly average of about 29 lakh).
The bank's price-to-earnings ratio sits at 20.24 with earnings per share at ₹96.31, reflecting its financial metrics despite recent bumps in the road.