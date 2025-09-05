Kotak Mahindra Bank's shares drop over 4% in 3 months

Trading activity and financial metrics

Trading activity has been pretty up and down—on September 4, more than 40 lakh shares changed hands, but that number dropped to around 19 lakh in the next session (compared to a weekly average of about 29 lakh).

The bank's price-to-earnings ratio sits at 20.24 with earnings per share at ₹96.31, reflecting its financial metrics despite recent bumps in the road.