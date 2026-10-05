Kotak Mahindra launches Nifty 500 index fund tracking 87% market
Kotak Mahindra just rolled out its Nifty 500 Index Fund, giving you a chance to invest in a mix of India's large-, mid-, and small-cap companies, all in one go.
The New Fund Offer runs from October 5 to 19, 2026, and the fund basically mirrors the Nifty 500 Index, which covered about 87% of India's market value as of August 31, 2026.
Minimum ₹1,000, SIPs from ₹500
You can start investing with ₹1,000 during the offer period (no weird multiples needed), or set up an SIP for as little as ₹500.
The fund aims to give you broad exposure across sectors; think of it as a shortcut to owning a piece of India's growth story.
Kotak's MD Nilesh Shah says the equity opportunity in India is broadening across sectors, industries, and market-cap segments, while fund manager Satish Dondapati points out how diverse this index really is.
Just remember: returns depend on how the index performs and there might be some tracking error or costs along the way.