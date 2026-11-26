Kotak Securities becomes Kotak Neo after ₹1,000 cr+ tech investment
Kotak Securities just leveled up and is now Kotak Neo, thanks to over ₹1,000 crore invested in technology and digital infrastructure over the past five years.
The goal? To blend cutting-edge wealth-tech with smart investing tools by snapping up startups and bringing in fresh talent from fintech and e-commerce.
Big moves like acquiring TradeGyani and Fund Expert are helping them offer cooler ways to invest, like basket investing and easier mutual fund access.
Kotak Neo targets 'Broking 4.0' platforms
Kotak Neo is aiming for "Broking 4.0": think all-in-one platforms where you can invest, get research, and find advice in one spot.
By engaging with startup founders and focusing on innovation, they're hoping to make investing smoother.