Kotak Securities just leveled up and is now Kotak Neo, thanks to over ₹1,000 crore invested in technology and digital infrastructure over the past five years.

The goal? To blend cutting-edge wealth-tech with smart investing tools by snapping up startups and bringing in fresh talent from fintech and e-commerce.

Big moves like acquiring TradeGyani and Fund Expert are helping them offer cooler ways to invest, like basket investing and easier mutual fund access.