Kotak trims forecasts as India's IT faces West Asia headwinds

GenAI pushing it prices down

Kotak trimmed revenue estimates by up to 1% and cut fair values by as much as 21%, mainly because GenAI is pushing prices down faster than expected.

The rupee's nearly 10% drop this year helps soften the blow a bit, but hedging at higher USD/INR rates could limit profits for mid-tier firms.

Plus, more mergers and acquisitions in 2026 show companies are trying to scale up and adapt quickly.