Kothari Industrial Corporation launches sugar-free Chusip Coco Twist coconut water
Kothari Industrial Corporation Limited (KICL) just launched Chusip Coco Twist, a sugar-free coconut water drink aimed at folks looking for something natural.
It will be available in 200-ml packs for 50 rupees, and a 1-liter option is on the way.
This move is all about KICL expanding its lineup and catching the wave of demand for healthier drinks.
KICL eyes 2,500 cr beverage business
KICL wants to build a 2,500 crore rupee beverage business by 2035, mainly targeting South India.
Jinnah Rafiq Ahamed, Executive Director, KICL, said, "We strongly believe this is the right time to bring back the purity of nature in the form of coconut water sourced from the finest coconut farms."
The company has already teamed up with over 100 distributors across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, and they are planning to roll out more fruit drink flavors under the Chusip brand.