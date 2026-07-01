KPIT shares fall 15% after slowdown warning, lose over ₹2,300cr Business Jul 01, 2026

KPIT Technologies's stock dropped 15% on Tuesday, losing over ₹2,300 crore in market value.

The sudden fall happened after the company warned of an unexpected slowdown from European clients, and brokerages linked the slowdown to BMW and Volkswagen.

KPIT also warned that profits will shrink even more than revenue this quarter since there isn't much time to cut costs.