KPIT Technologies Q2 FY27 profit down 28% revenue up 6.5%
Business
KPIT Technologies just reported a 28% drop in net profit for Q2 FY27, with profits at ₹120.61 crore, mostly due to changes in investment values.
But here's the twist: their revenue actually went up by 6.5% year-over-year, hitting ₹1,690.96 crore.
KPIT Trucks unit solid, TCV $213m
Their Trucks and Off-Highway business, plus solid results in the US and India, even though revenue from their top two clients dropped by 13%.
TCV stood at $213 million this quarter.
Leadership says they're excited about new opportunities in Passenger Vehicles and Trucks thanks to AI-powered strategies, and recent moves like bringing Caresoft into the fold have boosted their engineering game.
The team has grown slightly to 12,347 employees, with Europe standing out as their top-performing region lately.