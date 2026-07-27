KPMG Australia pauses Victorian government bids after data misuse allegations
Business
KPMG Australia has hit pause on bidding for new Victorian government contracts after allegations surfaced about staff misusing sensitive client data.
The firm is also stepping back from existing tenders unless they are absolutely necessary, as agreed with the government during a show-cause process.
KPMG halts federal and state bids
The scandal is not just local: KPMG has stopped bidding on federal and other state contracts too, at least until September 30.
Investigations found a former executive improperly shared restricted documents, leading CEO John Sams to expel a partner.
With scrutiny rising, KPMG expects job cuts and has already cut partner pay by 20% to help cover losses.