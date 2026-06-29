KPMG: Managing AI agents will be essential skill by 2029

Tech teams become 1-third digital assistants

By 2027, digital assistants could make up over one-third of tech teams (up from 28% in 2025), showing just how fast human-AI teamwork is growing.

Leaders like Uniphore's Umesh Sachdev believe companies using AI smartly will pull ahead.

Still, experts warn that success isn't just about having the latest tools: it's about using them wisely and staying alert to risks like cybersecurity and even future threats from quantum computing.