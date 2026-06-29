KPMG: Managing AI agents will be essential skill by 2029
Business
A new KPMG report says AI agents are set to become a big part of how we work.
Out of 2,500 tech leaders surveyed across 27 countries, almost all agree that knowing how to manage these digital coworkers will be an essential skill by 2029.
Right now, most companies are already putting money into AI agent tech.
Tech teams become 1-third digital assistants
By 2027, digital assistants could make up over one-third of tech teams (up from 28% in 2025), showing just how fast human-AI teamwork is growing.
Leaders like Uniphore's Umesh Sachdev believe companies using AI smartly will pull ahead.
Still, experts warn that success isn't just about having the latest tools: it's about using them wisely and staying alert to risks like cybersecurity and even future threats from quantum computing.