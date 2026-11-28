KPMG says AI will make employee checks faster and smarter
A fresh KPMG report says AI and analytics are about to make employee background checks way faster and smarter.
With more people working remotely or on gig contracts, companies are moving away from old-school methods and leaning into risk-based screening powered by tech.
Many companies skip checks for contractors
Even though almost every company does some kind of verification, less than half check all types of workers, including freelancers and contractors.
The timing is all over the place: most wait until after a job offer or even after someone starts.
Plus, big gaps remain, like one in five skipping ID checks, some skipping criminal or education checks, and nearly 40% not monitoring employees continuously.
The report points out that better oversight and maybe more outsourcing is needed to keep up.