Even though almost every company does some kind of verification, less than half check all types of workers, including freelancers and contractors.

The timing is all over the place: most wait until after a job offer or even after someone starts.

Plus, big gaps remain, like one in five skipping ID checks, some skipping criminal or education checks, and nearly 40% not monitoring employees continuously.

The report points out that better oversight and maybe more outsourcing is needed to keep up.