Kris Gopalakrishnan says India set to become global R&D destination
Business
Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan believes India is set to become the default global destination for Research and Development (R&D) services and advanced technology solutions.
Speaking at PSG College of Technology's Foundation Day in Coimbatore, he highlighted how education and fresh ideas are key for building future-ready institutions.
Gopalakrishnan urges engineers toward product-driven economy
Gopalakrishnan encouraged new engineering graduates to help drive India toward a product-focused and developed economy, saying he called upon graduating engineers to contribute to India's transition toward a product-driven and developed economy.
The event also celebrated PSG College's impact on industry growth and honored standout alumni making waves worldwide.