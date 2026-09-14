Krishnakumar K T says AI needs human oversight in Mumbai
Business
At the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, Krishnakumar K T (managing director of Oleevia Grameen Credits) highlighted why AI in banking needs more than just speed: it needs human oversight and accountability.
He reminded everyone that while AI sees customers as data points, real bankers see people who help drive the country's growth.
Krishnakumar urges transparent fair AI systems
Krishnakumar called for AI systems that are transparent and fair, not just efficient.
He described banking as a social mission, about creating opportunities and supporting livelihoods, not just handling transactions.
The event brought together experts from Cisco, Arya.ai, Credit Mantri, and Protectt.ai, and was opened by Prime Minister Modi, with fintech innovation and financial inclusion taking center stage.