Krishnamurthy V Subramanian says India can reach $55tn by 2047
India has a shot at becoming a $55 trillion economy by 2047, according to former chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy V Subramanian.
Speaking at the India 2047 Leaders Talk, he said hitting this ambitious goal will need steady 8% GDP growth, smart investments, and some big-picture reforms to build a truly developed nation.
Subramanian highlights AI and advanced manufacturing
Subramanian pointed out that focusing on AI, advanced manufacturing, and sunrise sectors like space and defense tech is key for future growth.
He also highlighted the importance of attracting quality foreign investment to help India stay resilient and lead in global markets.
For context: the IMF expects India's GDP to hit $3.92 trillion by 2025-26, with strong growth in the current financial year (2026-27) despite global bumps.