Kristalina Georgieva says AI spending boosts global growth about 3%
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says pouring money into artificial intelligence (AI) is helping the global economy grow by about 3%, even with energy supply hiccups.
At a recent meeting in Bangkok, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva pointed out that countries like Thailand stand to benefit from rising demand for tech hardware thanks to this AI wave.
Georgieva: Advanced Asia +1pt, emerging +0.8pt
Georgieva shared that advanced Asian economies could see their growth rise by up to one percentage point, while emerging markets might get a 0.8-percentage-point bump, all fueled by booming demand for data centers and semiconductors.
She did warn, though, that issues like energy price swings and global tensions could slow things down.
Still, Georgieva emphasized that investing in AI is key for keeping growth steady across the region.