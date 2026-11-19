Kristalina Georgieva warns AI and Middle East stoke inflation
Heads up: The International Monetary Fund's Kristalina Georgieva says the world's obsession with AI is pushing up prices, and that means interest rates are likely to rise globally.
Add in the ongoing energy crisis in the Middle East, and inflation could hit 4.7% by the end of this year, so central banks are tightening things up.
Fed and ECB hiked rates 2026
Central banks like the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have already raised rates in 2026 to keep inflation in check, especially after oil prices spiked past $100 a barrel due to Middle East tensions.
Even though oil has cooled off a bit lately, more rate hikes might be on the way for 2027.
Georgieva also pointed out that countries with better digital infrastructure are seeing bigger benefits from AI.