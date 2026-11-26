Kroger to cut 3,000 corporate jobs over 3 years
Kroger, one of the biggest grocery chains in the US announced on October 13 that it will cut 3,000 corporate jobs over the next three years.
The move is all about saving money and staying competitive with retail heavyweights like Walmart and Amazon, especially as shoppers' habits and the economy keep shifting.
Kroger CEO Foran targets $4 billion
Kroger's CEO Greg Foran says they will use more tech and AI to streamline things and cut out extra costs.
The goal? Save $4 billion a year by 2029 so they can offer better prices and service.
Foran also pointed out that rising prices are hitting lower-income shoppers hard, so these changes are meant to help Kroger keep up in a tough market.