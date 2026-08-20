Krystal Integrated Services wins ₹134cr MSRTC contract for 3 years
Business
Krystal Integrated Services just scored a ₹134 crore contract with Maharashtra's State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for the next three years.
They'll be handling everything from housekeeping and sanitation to technical maintenance at MSRTC's Mumbai and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar sites, basically keeping things running smoothly behind the scenes.
Neeta Prasad Lad hails Krystal win
Neeta Prasad Lad, who leads Krystal, said the win shows how much trust there is in its team to deliver on big projects.
She said, "every large order like this validates the trust institutions place in Krystal's ability to deliver at scale, consistently and reliably," and sees this partnership as another boost for its reputation in facility management.