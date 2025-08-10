Next Article
KSFE becomes India's 1st miscellaneous NBFC with ₹1 lakh crore
Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) has become the first miscellaneous NBFC in India to hit a massive ₹1 lakh crore in business turnover—doubling its numbers in just four years.
This milestone highlights not just rapid growth, but also strong public trust in the company.
Suraj Venjaramoodu to attend KSFE's ₹1 lakh crore turnover celebration
KSFE is celebrating big with an event in Thiruvananthapuram, featuring Kerala's Chief Minister and actor Suraj Venjaramoodu.
On top of that, KSFE reported ₹512 crore profit in the 2024-25 fiscal year and gave back ₹920 crore to the state government—showing it's not just growing fast, but also making a real impact for people in Kerala.