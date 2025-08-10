KSFE becomes India's 1st miscellaneous NBFC with ₹1 lakh crore

Suraj Venjaramoodu to attend KSFE's ₹1 lakh crore turnover celebration

KSFE is celebrating big with an event in Thiruvananthapuram, featuring Kerala's Chief Minister and actor Suraj Venjaramoodu.

On top of that, KSFE reported ₹512 crore profit in the 2024-25 fiscal year and gave back ₹920 crore to the state government—showing it's not just growing fast, but also making a real impact for people in Kerala.