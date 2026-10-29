KT Nambi named Capgemini India MD after Chandramouli's data move
Capgemini just named KT Nambi as the new managing director for its India team. He's stepping in after Ananth Chandramouli, who's moving to a regional data-focused role.
A 15-year veteran of Capgemini, Nambi says he wants to boost partnerships and turn ideas into real results.
KT Nambi stresses team, client focus
Nambi believes in empowering teams and building strong client relationships.
As he put it on LinkedIn, "Leadership has always been about people and possibilities: creating the conditions for talented teams to succeed, staying utmost close to our clients, partnering to achieve ambitions, creating success stories with our clients in the transformation journey, and continuously working toward achieving the excellence."
Capgemini is a tech giant with 4.2 lakh employees worldwide. More than half of them are based in India.