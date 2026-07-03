Kuaishou's Kling AI raises over 19 billion yuan valued $15B
Kuaishou's video AI arm, Kling AI, just scored a massive funding round, over 19 billion yuan ($2.8 billion), with big names like Alibaba, Tencent, and Baidu leading the way.
This values Kling AI at $15 billion on a pre-money basis and highlights how much faith investors have in China's fast-growing AI scene.
Kling AI revenue 650 million yuan
Kling AI's revenue shot up more than four times this March quarter, reaching 650 million yuan.
That surge means Kuaishou now owns about 68% of Kling AI instead of the full 100%.
There's room for another investor to join soon, as the investment cap is set at 20.45 billion yuan.
Chinese tech listings drive fivefold fundraising
Analysts are buzzing about the high-profile backing and what it could mean for future upgrades from Kling AI.
It fits into a bigger trend: Chinese tech firms are raising serious cash from stock market listings lately, over five times more than last year, showing just how hot this space is right now.