Kuku FM COO at Storyboard18 says AI boosts content 1,000x
Business
AI is changing the game for content creators, according to Vinod Kumar Meena, Co-Founder and COO of Kuku FM.
At the Storyboard18 Global GenZ Summit, he shared that AI can ramp up content output by a whopping 1,000 times and cut production time dramatically.
"The content supply that we used to get is going to grow 1,000x," Meena said.
Kuku FM: AI reduces script time
Meena explained that writing a show script used to take about a month, but now takes just days with AI tools.
Teams at Kuku FM can build prototypes in a week and test up to 1,000 ideas each year, compared to only 10 before.
He also pointed out that AI is helping industries beyond content creation adapt faster and launch products more easily.