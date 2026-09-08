Kuku Technologies building 1,000 member AI team for microdrama growth
Business
Kuku Technologies is stepping up its game before its big IPO by launching an AI-powered production unit.
The company plans to build a 1,000-member team to help fuel its microdrama business, which is getting more competitive as India's microdrama scene takes off.
Kuku Technologies readies ₹3,500 cr IPO
Right now, Kuku has about 200 people on board in Mumbai.
By the end of this financial year, the production unit should have about 1,000 employees, giving the company a major boost in content creation and helping it scale up just in time for its ₹3,500 crore IPO.