Kult secures $20 million for AI expansion and product enhancement
Kult, the AI-powered beauty discovery platform, has bagged $20 million in fresh funding led by M3M Family Office.
The cash boost is set to supercharge Kult's personalization tech and help them team up with more global brands.
CEO Karishma Singh says their mission is to totally change how people in India find beauty products—making it all about smart, hyper-personalized recommendations.
Kult aims to go from 250 to 40,000 products this year
Kult isn't slowing down—they're planning to jump from 250 to 40,000 products this year, with almost half being exclusive finds.
They already deliver across 6,000+ PIN codes in India and want new warehouses in the top 10 cities soon.
Their average order value is ₹2,800 (way above the norm), and orders are doubling every month.
With unique user profiles and one-to-one product picks driving strong sales, Kult hopes to hit 10,000 daily orders by the end of 2025.