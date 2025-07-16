Kult secures $20 million for AI expansion and product enhancement

Kult aims to go from 250 to 40,000 products this year

Kult isn't slowing down—they're planning to jump from 250 to 40,000 products this year, with almost half being exclusive finds.

They already deliver across 6,000+ PIN codes in India and want new warehouses in the top 10 cities soon.

Their average order value is ₹2,800 (way above the norm), and orders are doubling every month.

With unique user profiles and one-to-one product picks driving strong sales, Kult hopes to hit 10,000 daily orders by the end of 2025.