Kunal Shah: about 90% of CRED code written by AI

CRED's founder Kunal Shah just shared that about 90% of the company's code is now written by AI, a big shift for tech startups.

He mentioned on the "Thrive by Groww" YouTube channel that team members who know how to use AI tools are way more productive and often feel traditional coding methods (and even their peers) are much slower.

Still, Shah made it clear that humans are needed to guide and oversee the whole process.