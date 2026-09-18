Kunal Shah: about 90% of CRED code written by AI
CRED's founder Kunal Shah just shared that about 90% of the company's code is now written by AI, a big shift for tech startups.
He mentioned on the "Thrive by Groww" YouTube channel that team members who know how to use AI tools are way more productive and often feel traditional coding methods (and even their peers) are much slower.
Still, Shah made it clear that humans are needed to guide and oversee the whole process.
Tech employers may prioritize AI skills
AI-driven coding is quickly becoming the norm in tech, and companies like CRED are leading the way.
This could mean new kinds of teams at work, with more focus on hiring people who can collaborate with AI.
For anyone thinking about a future in tech, being comfortable with AI might soon be just as important as knowing how to code.