Kunal Sood launches AudacityAI at UNGA, India's 1st AI platform

India can lead the way on ethical tech

AudacityAI wants to make sure trust and ethics aren't left behind as AI grows.

Sood pointed out that without a moral compass, AI could actually make inequality worse.

He believes India can set an example by combining innovation with "dharma"—embedding ethics, empathy, and enlightened leadership into AI.

With India's AI economy expected to top $40 billion by 2030, it could lead the way on ethical tech.