Kunal Sood launches AudacityAI at UNGA, India's 1st AI platform
Kunal Sood just launched AudacityAI at the 80th United Nations General Assembly.
The platform's big idea? Mix cutting-edge AI with India's classic values like compassion and moral courage.
It's a response to growing calls for responsible tech as AI keeps evolving fast.
India can lead the way on ethical tech
AudacityAI wants to make sure trust and ethics aren't left behind as AI grows.
Sood pointed out that without a moral compass, AI could actually make inequality worse.
He believes India can set an example by combining innovation with "dharma"—embedding ethics, empathy, and enlightened leadership into AI.
With India's AI economy expected to top $40 billion by 2030, it could lead the way on ethical tech.
Over 500 leaders back the launch
Over 500 leaders—including filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and entrepreneur Julia Haart—showed up for the launch, calling for fresh leadership styles that keep humanity front and center in AI progress.
The event highlighted how India is moving from being just a tech hub to becoming a global guide on using technology for good.