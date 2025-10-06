Shares of this company jump 10% on defense policy overhaul Business Oct 06, 2025

Premier Explosives Ltd. saw its shares shoot up over 10% to a new yearly high after the Indian defense ministry made it easier for private companies to make missiles and ammunition.

The updated policy, reported in October 2024, drops the old rule that required a no-objection certificate from Munitions India Ltd., making it much simpler for private firms to enter the defense manufacturing space.