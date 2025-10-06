Mass layoffs likely if government shutdown continues, warns White House
The Trump administration has warned of mass layoffs of federal workers if negotiations with congressional Democrats to end the partial government shutdown continue to go nowhere. The warning comes from a senior White House official and was reported by Reuters on Sunday. The shutdown, which is now in its sixth day, started on October 1 after Senate Democrats rejected a temporary funding bill that would keep federal agencies running until November 21.
Kevin Hassett, the Director of the White House National Economic Council, told CNN's "State of the Union" that he still sees a possibility of Democrats backing down. He said, "President Trump and Russ Vought are lining things up and getting ready to act if they have to, but hoping that they don't." This statement indicates that while preparations are being made for possible layoffs, there is still hope for a resolution.
When asked about the layoffs, Trump said they are "taking place right now." However, there have been no signs of negotiations between congressional leaders and Trump since their last meeting. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said they haven't been willing to talk with us, adding that the issue can only be resolved through talks between Trump and four congressional leaders.
The Senate will vote for the fifth time on a stopgap funding bill already passed by the Republican-controlled House and a Democratic alternative. However, neither is likely to get the 60 votes needed to pass. With a 53-47-seat majority and one Republican against the House funding bill, GOP leaders need at least eight Democrats to back it, but have only seen three so far.