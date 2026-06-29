Kunlunxin seeks $50 billion HK IPO, investors must buy chips Business Jun 29, 2026

Kunlunxin, Baidu's AI chip spin-off, is reportedly aiming for a massive $50 billion IPO in Hong Kong.

Here's the twist: if you want in as an investor, you'll need to buy a bunch of their chips, three to seven times your planned investment.

The move comes as China pushes its own tech champions forward in the global AI race.