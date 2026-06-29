Kunlunxin seeks $50 billion HK IPO, investors must buy chips
Business
Kunlunxin, Baidu's AI chip spin-off, is reportedly aiming for a massive $50 billion IPO in Hong Kong.
Here's the twist: if you want in as an investor, you'll need to buy a bunch of their chips, three to seven times your planned investment.
The move comes as China pushes its own tech champions forward in the global AI race.
From Baidu supplier to Tencent customer
Kunlunxin started out making chips just for Baidu but now counts big names like Tencent as customers, and ByteDance might join soon.
Expanding beyond Baidu has boosted its revenue and helped it stand out in China's fast-growing AI hardware scene.