Kurt Kromm sues Ford and Aramark over AI cookie accusation
Kurt Kromm, a former Ford employee, is taking Ford and Aramark to court after an AI system wrongly accused him of stealing a $1.95 package of cookies, even though he paid for it.
He was fired without anyone double-checking the payment records, and now he's suing for more than $75,000, saying the companies were careless in trusting the AI.
Kurt Kromm declined Ford reinstatement
Ford eventually reversed his termination and offered to reinstate him, but Kromm refused to return.
Kromm has moved on to another job but says this whole mess has left lasting damage.
His lawyer wants both Ford and Aramark to issue a formal retraction; so far, only Ford has replied, leaving Aramark silent on the matter.