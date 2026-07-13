Kusumgar IPO allotment today: How to check status online

IPO specifics

Shares were offered in a price band of ₹398-₹419

The public issue is a complete Offer for Sale (OFS) of ₹650 crore. This means existing shareholders will get the money from selling their stake, and the company will not raise fresh capital through the IPO. The shares were offered in a price band of ₹398-₹419 per equity share. The GMP for Kusumgar IPO stands at 38% or ₹160, indicating strong demand in the unofficial market ahead of listing.