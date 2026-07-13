Kusumgar IPO allotment today: How to check status online
What's the story
The allotment of shares for Kusumgar's ₹650 crore IPO will be finalized today. Investors who applied for the issue can check their application status online. The company's shares are set to debut on the BSE and NSE on July 15, 2026. The gray market premium (GMP) is currently at a healthy 38%, indicating strong expectations of listing gains among investors.
Subscription details
How well did the issue perform?
The IPO, which opened on July 8 and closed on July 10, was heavily subscribed. The issue was subscribed an impressive 128.85 times overall. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand by subscribing to their portion a whopping 284.10 times, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) and retail investors subscribed to it 165.46 times and 26.47 times, respectively.
IPO specifics
Shares were offered in a price band of ₹398-₹419
The public issue is a complete Offer for Sale (OFS) of ₹650 crore. This means existing shareholders will get the money from selling their stake, and the company will not raise fresh capital through the IPO. The shares were offered in a price band of ₹398-₹419 per equity share. The GMP for Kusumgar IPO stands at 38% or ₹160, indicating strong demand in the unofficial market ahead of listing.
Allotment check
How to check your allotment status
Investors can check their allotment status through two methods. The first is via the registrar's website by visiting Bigshare Services Pvt.Ltd IPO Allotment page, selecting Kusumgar from the drop-down menu and entering their PAN, application number or DP/Client ID. The second method is through the NSE website by going to NSE IPO Allotment page, selecting Equity and Kusumgar, and entering their application number and PAN.
Company profile
More about Kusumgar
Founded in 1990, Kusumgar is a leading manufacturer of woven, coated, and laminated engineered synthetic fabrics for industrial and performance applications. The company specializes in advanced fabric solutions using polyamide and polyester filaments with polyurethane chemistry. Its products meet stringent performance standards with superior tensile strength, tear resistance, abrasion resistance, comfort, air permeability, and waterproofing.
Product diversity
The company's products cater to various industries
Kusumgar has developed over 1,000 unique Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) as of March 31, 2026. These products cater to a wide range of industries including aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive, as well as outdoor and lifestyle segments. The company operates a vertically integrated manufacturing platform with six facilities in Gujarat and one fabrication unit in Uttar Pradesh.