Kusumgar launches IPO priced ₹398 to ₹419 per share
Kusumgar is launching its IPO, with shares priced between ₹398 and ₹419 each.
The bidding window runs from July 8 to July 10, and you can buy in lots of 35 shares.
Anchor investors get their turn on July 7.
Kusumgar IPO is promoters sale only
Up to half the shares (not more than 50%) are set aside for big institutional buyers, while retail investors get 35%, and non-institutional folks get 15%.
Employees have a reserved quota worth ₹3.5 crore at a sweet ₹39 discount per share.
This IPO is all about promoters selling their stake: no new shares are being issued.
Allotment July 13 listing July 15
Allotment happens on July 13, refunds or demat credits land by July 14, and Kusumgar will list on BSE and NSE on July 15.
The company's FY26 (FY2025-26) numbers dipped: net profit fell by 12.3% to ₹98.2 crore, and revenue dropped by 11.2% to ₹692 crore.