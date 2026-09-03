Kwick Forensic Solutions debuts on BSE SME after ₹50.77cr IPO
Business
Kwick Forensic Solutions is set to make its stock market debut on September 3 on the BSE SME platform.
Its ₹50.77 crore IPO was a massive hit, oversubscribed 289 times, with retail investors especially eager to get in.
Kwick IPO priced ₹85 to ₹90
The IPO included 57 lakh shares priced at ₹85 to ₹90 each, with a minimum investment of ₹2.88 lakh for 3,200 shares.
Shares are trading at an impressive 87% premium in the gray market, showing strong buzz.
Funds raised will go toward working capital and general corporate needs.
Kwick Forensic Solutions provides forensic services to police departments, forensic laboratories, fingerprint bureaus, crime investigation departments, police academies, universities, and government institutions across India.