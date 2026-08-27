Kwick Forensic Solutions IPO fully subscribed day 1, 2.68x demand
Business
Kwick Forensic Solutions' IPO opened on August 27 and got fully booked on day one, with overall demand at 2.68 times the shares offered.
Retail investors showed the most excitement, subscribing nearly five times their quota, while non-institutional investors also joined in.
Qualified institutional buyers haven't made a move yet.
Priced ₹85-₹90, 50.77cr target, GMP ₹64
Shares are priced between ₹85 and ₹90 each (minimum lot: 1,600 shares), aiming to raise ₹50.77 crore in total.
The gray market premium is already at ₹64 per share, hinting at a possible listing price of ₹154, which is over 70% above the top offer price.
Allotment results will be out September 1, and trading kicks off on the BSE SME platform September 3.