Kyndryl: 60% Indian leaders report AI gains, 27% risk preparedness
A new Kyndryl report says 60% of Indian business leaders are getting positive results from their AI investments, up a bit from last year.
But there's a catch: fewer companies feel ready to handle the risks that come with AI, with risk preparedness dropping to just 27%.
Cyber readiness 35%, scaling struggles continue
Cybersecurity is a big concern right now. 35% of firms feel fully prepared for cyber threats, down from last year.
Even though 85% have moved their AI projects past the early stages, most (around 70%) are struggling to scale up.
The report also points out that internal disagreements between HR and tech leaders are making things tougher, and 31% of firms had an AI investment failure.