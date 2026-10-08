Kyndryl survey: only 1 in 10 IT leaders use AI
Turns out, using AI to upgrade outdated company tech isn't going as smoothly as hoped.
According to a new Kyndryl survey, only about one in 10 IT leaders are actually using AI for these projects.
Even when they try, results are mixed: just half of modernization attempts really improve things, and nearly one in five organizations say they barely see any benefits at all.
Firms keep mainframes, raising technical debt
A lot of businesses still rely on mainframe systems, about 40%, according to founder of The Field CTO and former chief strategist with IBM Andy Thurai.
Many keep piling on new software without retiring the old stuff, which just adds more technical debt and delays upgrades even further.
Plus, unpredictable costs and worries about today's AI-driven architectures becoming the legacy environments somebody else has to modernize make IT leaders nervous about jumping into big AI-driven changes right now.