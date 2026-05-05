L&T's Q4 results: Net profit down 3% to ₹5,326cr
What's the story
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced a 3% year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter. The company's net profit stood at ₹5,326 crore as compared to ₹5,497 crore in the same period last year. The drop was mainly due to an exceptional gain of ₹475 crore recorded in Q4 FY25. On a recurring basis, L&T's profit rose by 5% YoY to ₹5,289 crore.
Financial performance
EBITDA up 5% YoY to ₹8,610cr
L&T's consolidated revenue for the quarter ending March 2026 was ₹82,762 crore, an 11% YoY growth. International revenue was at ₹43,747 crore, contributing to 53% of total quarterly revenue. The company's EBITDA for the quarter also witnessed a 5% YoY increase to ₹8,610 crore. This growth was attributed to strong execution across core engineering segments and improved contributions from services businesses.
Growth indicators
Record high consolidated order book of ₹7.4L crore
In the March quarter, L&T registered consolidated order inflows of ₹89,772 crore. The company secured major wins across commercial buildings, roads, urban transport, transmission and hydrocarbon businesses. International orders were at ₹59,994 crore, accounting for 67% of total quarterly inflows. As of March 2026, L&T's consolidated order book hit a record high of ₹7.4 lakh crore, 28% higher than last year, with overseas projects making up 52% of the total.
Segment performance
Strong performance across key business segments
Among its various business segments, the infrastructure projects segment won orders worth ₹43,477 crore in the quarter, 26% YoY growth, driven by renewables, transmission, and civil infrastructure. The IT and technology services segment reported quarterly revenue of ₹14,078 crore (up 13%), while the financial services division posted income from operations of ₹4,669 crore (up 22%). The hi-tech manufacturing segment also saw a 45% rise in quarterly revenue to ₹4,861 crore due to improved execution in precision engineering and systems.