L&T to create in-house ecosystem for making EV components
What's the story
Larsen & Toubro Electronic Products & Systems (LTEPS) has announced its plan to provide an entire ecosystem of mobility solutions in-house. The company will provide semiconductor chips as well as other components for electric vehicles (EVs). The move comes as advanced technologies such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communications are increasingly being integrated into modern automobiles.
Investment
Investment to create around 5,000 jobs
L&T is investing nearly ₹5,000 crore over the next five years to build its mobility business.
The investment will create around 5,000 jobs and set up world-class manufacturing lines for electronics systems and components in Coimbatore.
It will also be used to establish two research and development (R&D) centers in Bengaluru and Coimbatore for designing electrification, safety, and connectivity products indigenously.
Tech advancements
Need for standardization in data handling
Prashant Jain, Managing Director of L&T Vyoma and Head of Electronic Products & Systems, spoke about L&T's semiconductor capabilities.
He said the company has a chip for motor connectivity and control, as well as a Wi-Fi chip for two-wheeler and three-wheeler applications.
Jain emphasized that standardization is needed to handle the large amounts of data these vehicles are currently collecting and storing in different formats with different applications.
Security measures
Focus on cybersecurity in connected systems
Sudeepth Puthumana, head of Mobility Business at LTEPS, said the company is working on 5G-based solutions for connected systems. These will comply with all cybersecurity and functional safety requirements as well as other regulatory standards.