Labor Department pauses Cognizant PERM filings over alleged H-1B/PERM fraud
The US Department of Labor has paused new PERM filings from Cognizant, as part of a bigger investigation into alleged fraud in both the H-1B and PERM programs.
Announcing the move on X, Labor Department Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito said, "Threats to American workers will NOT be tolerated," highlighting how seriously officials are taking this.
Indian IT giants face increased scrutiny
This probe is all about finding irregularities in how companies handle H-1B and PERM programs.
While current H-1B holders and existing approvals aren't affected, this suspension could shake things up for Indian IT giants like TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and HCL, who rely heavily on these programs.
The government's tougher stance signals more scrutiny ahead for tech hiring and immigration practices across the industry.