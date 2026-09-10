Labor Department: US jobless claims fell to 206,000 last week

For the past year, weekly claims have hovered between 200,000 and 230,000 as employers hang on to workers after pandemic shortages.

While hiring slowed in 2026 (averaging about 80,000 jobs per month), it's a big jump from last year's sluggish numbers.

August saw an unexpected boost with 162,000 new jobs added.

Even with rising gas prices and other bumps in the road, the job market keeps showing its strength.